Durg Gramin Election Result 2023: Congress' Tamradhwaj Sahu takes on BJP's Lalit Chandrakar in key contest

Durg Gramin Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Durg Gramin is constituency number 63 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Durg district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Durg Lok Sabha constituency. The Durg Gramin Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023, in Durg Gramin.

Candidates in Durg Gramin

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu from the Congress Party and Lalit Chandrakar from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the two important candidates in the Durg Gramin constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Ishwar Kumar Nishad, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjeet Vishwakarma, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Dhalesh Sahu, Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal's (RHED) Kamlesh Yadav, Johar Chhattisgarh Party's (JCP) Kameshwar Sahu, Rashtriya Jansabha Party's (RJP) Jugal Prasad Joshi, Ambedkarite Party of India's (API) Radheshyam Shori, and Independent candidates Manoj Kumar Gaykwad, Narad Ram Sahu, Dwarika Barle, Bimala Thakur, and Girendra Kumar Khande are also in the fray.

What happened in Durg Gramin in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP candidate Ramshila Sahu won the Durg Gramin seat by defeating Congress candidate Pratima Chandrakar with a margin of 2,979 votes. In 2018, Congress leader Tamradhwaj Sahu won the seat by defeating BJP candidate Jageshwar Sahu with a margin of 27,112 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Durg Gramin?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Tamradhwaj Sahu was leading from the Durg Gramin constituency. BJP candidate Vijay Baghel was leading the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.