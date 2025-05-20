Doctor sacked for demanding bribe to conduct autopsies of two children in Chhattisgarh A contractual doctor in Chhattisgarh was removed and a health official suspended after allegedly demanding a bribe for conducting autopsies of two drowned children.

Raipur:

A contractual doctor at a government hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja district has been dismissed from service after allegedly demanding a bribe to perform post-mortem examinations on two children who drowned in a village pond, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident, which sparked outrage among local residents, took place in Silsila Dhodha Jharia village under the Lundra development block. On Sunday, May 18, five-year-old cousins Suraj Giri and Jugnu Giri tragically drowned in a pond used for fish farming.

According to an official statement, the families of the deceased alleged that Dr. Aman Jaiswal, a contractual medical officer at the Raghunathpur Primary Health Centre (PHC), demanded ₹10,000 for each autopsy. The post-mortem examinations were eventually conducted on Monday, following pressure from villagers.

Surguja Collector Vilas Bhoskar promptly ordered an inquiry into the bribery allegations. Based on the findings, Block Medical Officer Dr. Raghavendra Chaubey was suspended for negligence, and Dr. Jaiswal was removed from his position for misconduct and violating service rules. He has been instructed to report immediately to the Director of Health Services in Raipur.

A preliminary investigation revealed lapses in duty by Dr. Chaubey and confirmed unethical conduct by Dr. Jaiswal, the statement said.

Collector Bhoskar personally visited the Raghunathpur PHC to review the situation and later met with the grieving families of the two children to offer his condolences. He also announced financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families under disaster management provisions.

The state health department has reiterated its commitment to upholding ethical practices and promised strict action against any form of corruption or negligence in public healthcare services.

(PTI inputs)