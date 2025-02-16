CRPF establishes new forward operating base in maoist stronghold of Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

In a strategic move to strengthen its counter-insurgency efforts, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has set up a new forward operating base (FOB) in the Maoist-dominated region of south Bastar. Located in Pujari Kanker within Bijapur district, the base was established on February 13 with joint efforts from the 196th and 205th battalions of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and other CRPF units.

The newly established base is in a remote area surrounded by hills, known to house Maoist training camps, arms and ammunition stockpiles, and supply depots. Officials noted that the area serves as a strategic operational centre for Maoist insurgents, particularly the 1st battalion of their armed wing.

During the establishment of the FOB, a CRPF commando sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast, highlighting the hostile nature of the terrain. Despite the challenges, security forces successfully set up the base and demolished a red-coloured memorial erected by Maoists in honour of their fallen cadres, using heavy earth-moving machinery.

The Pujari Kanker FOB is the latest addition to a growing network of such bases, marking the 13th in a recent series of security outposts aimed at eradicating left-wing extremism from the region. The initiative aligns with the Union government's goal of eliminating Maoist insurgency by March 2026. Officials have confirmed plans for additional bases before the annual Tactical Counter-Offensive Campaign (TCOC), a period when Maoist militants launch coordinated attacks, leveraging the dry season for enhanced visibility in forested areas.

Expanding its presence in Chhattisgarh, the CRPF has established over 40 FOBs in the state in recent years, particularly in the Bastar region, which borders Odisha and Telangana. These bases aim to strengthen security measures, curb Maoist influence, and facilitate governance in remote areas.

Apart from security operations, the CRPF unit stationed at the new FOB has begun engaging with local communities. A medical camp organized by the force provided healthcare services to 70 residents, reflecting a broader effort to integrate security efforts with community welfare initiatives.

The establishment of forward operating bases is a critical component of India's counter-insurgency strategy, ensuring sustained pressure on Maoist strongholds while enhancing the reach of administrative and security forces in previously inaccessible regions.