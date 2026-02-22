CJI Surya Kant launches 'Nurturing Future of the Judiciary' e-souvenir at Chhattisgarh High Court

Raipur:

The High Court of Chhattisgarh on February 22 (Sunday) hosted a prestigious ceremony at Hotel Babylon Capital in Raipur to honour Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant. Supreme Court Justices PS Narasimha and Prashant Kumar Mishra served as guests of honoUr, while Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha joined as special guest alongside all High Court judges. The event blended tradition and innovation, spotlighting judicial progress in the state.

Digital unveiling of judicial milestone

A highlight was Justice Surya Kant digitally launching the Chhattisgarh State Judicial Academy's 2026 e-souvenir, titled "Nurturing the Future of the Judiciary." This digital chronicle traces the academy's evolution from modest origins to a hub of cutting-edge legal training, showcasing infrastructure upgrades and digital adaptation. Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha hailed it as more than a document- a testament to Chhattisgarh's dedication to judicial excellence and reform.

CJI's vision: Courts as democracy's forts

In his keynote address, CJI Surya Kant praised the young Chhattisgarh High Court as a symbol of constitutional fraternity, likening its judges to modern "forts of democracy" that protect rights over territory. Drawing from the state's name- "land of 36 forts"- he urged courts to extend beyond urban centers to remote areas like Bastar and Surguja, ensuring justice transcends geography. He positioned the Judicial Academy as a vital forge for embedding constitutional values in future judges.

Inspiration and forward path

Chief Justice Sinha lauded CJI Surya Kant's commitment to impartiality as an inspiration, while welcoming the Supreme Court justices' rule-of-law advocacy. The event ended with Justice Sanjay K Agrawal's vote of thanks, attended by Telangana High Court Judge P Sam Koshy, law secretary, judicial officers and academy staff. It reinforced Chhattisgarh's judiciary as a dynamic force shaping India's legal tomorrow.