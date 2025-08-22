Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai leads delegation to Japan and South Korea for World Expo 2025 While the Expo remains the centrepiece of the visit, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also use this opportunity to connect with Japanese and Korean business leaders and international stakeholders.

Raipur:

On the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Government of India, a high-level delegation from Chhattisgarh, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, departed for Japan and South Korea on Friday. The primary purpose of the visit is to participate in the prestigious World Expo 2025 in Osaka, where Chhattisgarh will showcase its heritage, innovation, and future-ready sectors on the global stage.

Showcasing Chhattisgarh at Osaka

On August 25-26, the delegation will take part in the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, visiting global pavilions and hosting focused discussions to highlight opportunities in Chhattisgarh. The state has established its own pavilion within the Bharat Pavilion, reflecting its rich heritage, culture of innovation, and emerging sectors. This participation, made possible through ITPO’s invitation, positions Chhattisgarh prominently within India’s representation at the Expo.

Programme highlights in Japan & Korea

Before Osaka, the delegation will be in Tokyo on August 22-24 for investor connect sessions and meetings with Japanese industry leaders, trade associations, and investors. After the Expo, the visit will conclude in Seoul (27–29 August) with investor roundtables, sector-focused discussions, and engagements with top Korean companies to explore avenues of collaboration.

A pavilion reflecting a growth story

Chhattisgarh's pavilion at the Bharat Pavilion has been designed to present the state's identity and development journey, with special emphasis on industrial growth, renewable energy, IT, and sustainable models. Officials noted that this exhibition will serve as a global platform for the world to witness Chhattisgarh’s transformation and future aspirations.

Engagement beyond the Expo

While the Expo remains the centrepiece of the visit, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will also use this opportunity to connect with Japanese and Korean business leaders and international stakeholders. These interactions are expected to foster collaborations, strengthen industrial relations, and open pathways for knowledge exchange.

Strengthening Chhattisgarh's global footprint

By attending the World Expo 2025 on ITPO's invitation, Chhattisgarh not only showcases its strengths to a global audience but also reinforces its commitment to becoming an active participant in India's international trade and investment outreach. The presence of the state at such a platform underlines its aspiration to connect with the world on innovation, culture, and development.

Vision for the future

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that participation in one of the world’s largest platforms for innovation and collaboration, made possible through ITPO, is a unique opportunity. It will help strengthen partnerships, attract investment opportunities, and open new avenues for Chhattisgarh’s economic growth and global recognition.