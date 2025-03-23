Chhattisgarh: Two security personnel injured in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Bijapur The blast occurred around 5.45 pm near the Gorla rivulet under the Madded police station limits when a team of the STF was returning in a pick-up vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

An IED explosion triggered by Naxalites caused injuries to two security personnel after the improvised explosive device blew up a vehicle they were travelling in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

Two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF), a unit of state police, were injured due to shockwaves in the impact of the explosion, they said. The blast occurred around 5.45 pm near the Gorla rivulet under the Madded police station limits when a team of the STF was returning in a pick-up vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

He said the Naxalites triggered the blast in a bid to target the vehicle, but the explosion took place some distance away. The official said, "There was no serious damage to any vehicle or personnel due to the explosion. Two STF personnel suffered minor injuries due to the shockwaves from the IED blast," he said.

The injured personnel were administered first aid at the primary health centre in Madded and later shifted to the Bijapur District hospital for better medication, he said, adding that they were stated to be out of danger. The official said a combing operation was underway in the area to trace the ultras.

22 Naxalites surrender in Bijapur

In a separate incident, 22 Naxalites including six carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 11 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, a police official said.

Of these, Ayatu Punem, Pandu Kunjam, Kosi Tamo, Sona Kunjam and Lingesh Padam carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh each of their heads, while the amount was Rs 1 lakh for Tibruram Madvi, he said.

"Punem was active as Platoon Number 1 member under the Andhra-Odisha-Border (AOB) division of the outlawed Maoists outfit. Pandu and Tamo were Platoon Number 9 and 10 party members, respectively. Sona was a Platoon party member under the Telangana State Committee of the Naxal organization," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)