Chhattisgarh: Two factory workers allegedly tortured with electric shocks, nail pulling by employer in Korba The two victims managed to escape and reach their native place in Bhilwara. They lodged a complaint at Gulabpura police station.

Raipur:

In a shocking incident, two ice cream factory workers in Korba district were allegedly tortured by their employer and his associate after being accused of theft, police officials reported on Saturday. The victims, Abhishek Bhambi and Vinod Bhambi, both originally from Bhilwara district in Rajasthan, were subjected to physical abuse that included electric shocks and the pulling out of their nails. The incident reportedly took place at an ice cream factory owned by Chhotu Gurjar in the Khaprabhatti area under Civil Lines police jurisdiction.

According to police, the workers had been employed at the factory through a contractor. On April 14, Gurjar and his associate, Mukesh Sharma, accused the two workers of stealing from the factory. In response, the employer allegedly stripped the workers, administered electric shocks, and forcibly removed their nails. A disturbing video of the torture has since gone viral on social media, showing one of the victims being subjected to electric shocks and physical abuse.

The two victims managed to escape from the factory and made their way back to their hometown in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. There, they lodged a formal complaint at the Gulabpura police station, prompting the Rajasthan Police to register a "zero FIR." A zero FIR allows victims to file complaints at any police station, regardless of the location of the crime. The case was then forwarded to the Korba police for further investigation.

On Friday, a case was officially filed at the Civil Lines police station in Korba, with charges against Gurjar and Sharma. Abhishek Bhambi, one of the victims, shared that the assault occurred after he had asked his employer for an advance of Rs 20,000 to pay for a vehicle installment. When the employer refused, Bhambi expressed his intent to quit the job, which reportedly angered Gurjar and Sharma, leading to the brutal treatment of both workers.

"Although no arrests have been made so far, the investigation is ongoing," said Pramod Dadsena, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station.

The incident has sparked outrage, drawing attention to the conditions and treatment of workers in industrial settings. Police are continuing to investigate the matter and have vowed to take appropriate action once the investigation is complete.

As the case unfolds, it has raised serious concerns about labor rights and the need for greater oversight to prevent such inhumane treatment of workers in factories across the region.

(PTI inputs)