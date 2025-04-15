Chhattisgarh tragedy: Five dead, including three children, as vehicle plunges into canal in Korba Five people died after a goods vehicle carrying 25 passengers overturned into a canal in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, prompting a 48-hour rescue operation.

Raipur:

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district when a small goods vehicle carrying 25 passengers overturned and fell into a canal. Following a two-day-long rescue operation, police confirmed on Tuesday that all five missing persons have been found dead.

The incident took place between Mukundpur and Madwarani villages in the Urga police station area. The victims, all residents of nearby villages, were en route to attend a family function in Kharhari village when the vehicle lost control and plunged into the canal.

According to police officials, several passengers managed to swim to safety immediately after the vehicle fell into the canal. However, five people were unaccounted for, prompting an extensive rescue operation by the local authorities.

“The rescue operation lasted 48 hours. On Sunday evening, the body of one woman was recovered. Three more bodies were found on Monday, and the final body was located on Tuesday afternoon,” officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Itwari Bai Kanwar (60), Manmati Kanwar (70), Janbai Kanwar (70), Tanya Sahu (7), and Naman Kanwar (2). Their bodies were retrieved from different sections of the canal throughout the search.

Investigations have revealed that the goods vehicle involved in the accident belongs to Sridhar Chauhan, the sarpanch of Reda village in the neighboring Sakti district. Authorities also stated that the vehicle was not meant for passenger transport and was being used illegally for commuting.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident and is currently absconding. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

The incident has raised concerns over the use of cargo vehicles for transporting people in rural areas, often without safety measures. Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation and promised action against those responsible for the tragic mishap.

(PTI inputs)