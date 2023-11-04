Chhattisgarh: Smriti Irani attacks Bhupesh Baghel over alleged kickback for Congress' poll expenses

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Iran on Saturday went all guns blazing against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over alleged kickback received by him to fund Congress' poll expenses in state. The minister also questioned if the Congress party is contesting the Chhattisgarh elections using hawala operators. The Enforcement Directorate had claimed that a forensic analysis and a statement made by a 'cash courier' have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters have paid about Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel so far, and that "these are subject matter of investigation".

"Congress party is contesting the Chhattisgarh elections using hawala operators. Chhattisgarh Police and Andhra Pradesh do not come under the administrative purview of the BJP. So, is Bhupesh Baghel questioning his own Government?," she questioned.

'Mahadev App scam money involved'

"The game of betting while being in power has become the face of Chhattisgarh Congress leadership. Yesterday, shocking facts regarding Bhupesh Baghel emerged before the country. More than Rs 5.30 Crores was seized from a man called Asim Das...Is it true that Congress leaders received money from Shubham Soni via Asim Das? Is it true that Asim Das was ordered by Shubham Soni to go to Raipur and give money to Baghel as election expenses?..," she alleged.

"Asim Das has confessed in his statement that he came to Dubai as ordered. He was ordered that money be given for Congress' elections expenses. Asim Das has confessed that this money is from illegal betting under Mahadev App. Asim Das has confessed that Shubham Soni is a part of the top-level management of Mahadev Online Book..."