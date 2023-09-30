Chhattisgarh: 6-year-old girl raped by teenager in Raipur

Follow us on Image Source : IMAGE BY RAWPIXEL.COM ON FREEPIK Representative Image

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur city, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur City) Lakhan Patle on Friday (September 29), the incident took place in a locality under the Dharsinwa police station limits on September 28 afternoon.

"A 14-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl under the Dharsinva police station limits. The boy is her neighbour," the police official said.

“The boy has been arrested and action is being taken according to the Juvenile Justice Act,” Patle added.

The police rounded up the boy and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The girl fell ill following the incident after which she was taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Raipur City).

The police said that the girl is undergoing treatment and is out of danger.

The girl’s relatives registered a complaint after which the police registered the case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said the police official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

