Chhattisgarh: Five dead as car hits truck on national highway in Raipur

Chhattisgarh road accident: Five persons were killed on Thursday (March 6) in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district after their car jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck, a police official said. The accident took place on the national highway 53 under the Mandir Hasaud police station limits, he said.

Earlier today, in a separate incident, three people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a road accident in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 8.10 pm. Out of the total deceased, two are men, while another was a woman.

The injured individuals have been admitted to the Primary Health Centre, where they are receiving medical treatment. Two of the 12 injured are seriously injured and have been referred to Narayanpur hospital after first aid.

171 industrial accidents left 124 workers dead, 86 injured in Chhattisgarh in 13 months

As many as 124 workers were killed and 86 injured in 171 accidents that occurred in industrial units in Chhattisgarh in 13 months till January 31 this year, the state government told the legislative assembly on Thursday. State Commerce and Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan gave this information in a written reply to a query by Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Charan Das Mahant.

From January 1, 2024 to January 31 this year, 171 accidents occurred in industrial units, in which 124 workers were killed and 86 others injured, he said. A compensation of Rs 17,23,68,454 was given to the kin of the deceased workers in these accidents, while an aid of Rs 60,32,342 was provided to the injured workers, the minister said in the reply.

No action has been taken for the rehabilitation of family members of the deceased workers in such accidents, as there is no provision for it, it added.