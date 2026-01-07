Chhattisgarh: Raipur lab becomes first in India to get NQAS certificate; JP Nadda hails state govt In a letter addressed to State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Nadda said the certification reflects Chhattisgarh’s growing strength in delivering reliable and quality diagnostic services. He noted that the milestone highlights the commitment of the State Government in healthcare sector.

Raipur:

The Integrated Public Health Laboratory (IPHL) at District Hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur has created a national benchmark by becoming the first laboratory in the country to receive certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has congratulated the Chhattisgarh Government on this significant achievement in the public health sector.

In a letter addressed to State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Nadda said the certification reflects Chhattisgarh’s growing strength in delivering reliable and quality diagnostic services. He noted that the milestone highlights the commitment of the State Government and the dedicated efforts of healthcare professionals at the Raipur District Hospital.

The Union Health Minister described the achievement as an important step in strengthening public trust in government health services. He said it sets new standards for service delivery and quality assurance in public health laboratories across the country.

Nadda also pointed out that Integrated Public Health Laboratories are a key pillar of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), which aims to strengthen disease surveillance, laboratory networks and emergency preparedness nationwide. The core focus of the mission, he said, is to ensure hospital-specific and disease-specific diagnostics that meet national quality norms.

According to the Union Minister, the NQAS certification confirms that the Raipur IPHL has successfully combined trained manpower, modern equipment and upgraded infrastructure to meet stringent quality benchmarks. He added that the Raipur model should serve as a best-practice example for other states to follow.

CM Sai thanks Centre

Welcoming the recognition, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai thanked the Union Government for its continued support to Chhattisgarh’s health sector. He said the achievement reflects the State’s commitment to strengthening public health systems and assured that similar quality laboratory and diagnostic services will be expanded across all districts.

The Union Health Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Chhattisgarh in further enhancing health infrastructure, expressing confidence that the State will continue to play a leading role in India’s public health transformation.