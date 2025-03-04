Chhattisgarh presents Rs 1.65 lakh cr budget for FY 2025-26, key focus on growth, infrastructure, welfare Chhattisgarh’s Rs 1.65 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 focuses on growth, infrastructure, and welfare under the ‘GATI’ theme. Key allocations include rural connectivity, agricultural support, digital payments, and fiscal stability.

Chhattisgarh’s Finance Minister OP Chaudhary on Monday presented the state’s budget for the financial year 2025-26, amounting to Rs 1,65,000 crore. He stated that the budget is based on the theme of ‘GATI’ (Good Governance, Accelerated Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Development), focusing on rapid economic growth and modernization.

Emphasis on growth and infrastructure

Presenting the budget in the state assembly, Chaudhary highlighted that while last year’s budget laid the foundation for inclusive development under the ‘GYAN’ (Garib, Yuva, Annadata, Nari) theme, this year’s budget takes the next step in that journey with a focus on acceleration. The budget also aligns with the state’s medium-term goals for 2030 and its long-term vision of a developed Chhattisgarh by 2047.

Key announcements and allocations

To improve connectivity in remote areas, the government has introduced the Chief Minister Mobile Tower Scheme. Additionally, the Chief Minister Transport Scheme will provide funding for public transport services in sparsely populated regions.

The budget also includes the formation of 500 new cooperative societies and the establishment of a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in the state. Surveys will be conducted to link the Mahanadi-Indravati and Sikasar-Kodar rivers. In Naya Raipur, a Medi-City, an Education City, and a National Urban Management Institute will be set up.

To promote digital payments in rural areas, all gram panchayats will be encouraged to adopt UPI transactions. The government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the Krishak Unnati Yojana to boost agricultural prosperity. Additionally, Rs 8,500 crore has been earmarked for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to improve rural housing.

Welfare and agricultural support

The Mahatari Vandan Yojana and the Chief Minister Food Assistance Scheme will receive Rs 5,500 crore and Rs 4,500 crore, respectively, reinforcing the state’s commitment to women’s empowerment and food security. To support farmers, Rs 3,500 crore has been set aside for providing free electricity to agricultural pumps up to five HP.

Under the Public Works Department (PWD), Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for new road construction, while Rs 845 crore will be used for village roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). An additional Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for improving road connectivity in remote tribal areas.

Support for small traders and revenue reforms

Recognising the challenges faced by small traders, the state government has increased the e-way bill threshold from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. The government will also waive VAT dues of up to Rs 25,000 on transactions older than ten years, benefiting over 40,000 traders and reducing 62,000 pending cases. Furthermore, the stamp duty surcharge on real estate transactions will be removed.

Economic growth and fiscal management

Chaudhary projected that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would grow by 12% from Rs 5,67,880 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 6,35,918 crore in 2025-26. Per capita income is expected to rise by 9.37% to Rs 1,62,870.

Without imposing new taxes, the state anticipates an 11% increase in its revenue for 2025-26. The capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 26,341 crore, representing 16% of the total budget and 4.14% of the GSDP.

The gross fiscal deficit for the year is estimated at Rs 22,900 crore, including Rs 4,000 crore in special assistance for capital expenditure. The net fiscal deficit is projected to be Rs 18,900 crore, which is 2.97% of the GSDP, staying within the 3% limit set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. The revenue surplus for the year is expected to be Rs 2,804 crore.

With this budget, the Chhattisgarh government aims to fast-track development while maintaining fiscal discipline, reinforcing its commitment to progress and economic stability.

