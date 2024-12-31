Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana revolutionises fisheries and rural economy in Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana is playing an important role in strengthening India's blue economy along with bringing revolutionary changes in the fisheries sector of the country. Under this scheme, closed stone quarries in Chhattisgarh have been made the centre of fish farming with cage culture technology, where the production of fish like Pangasius and Tilapia is increasing rapidly. This initiative is providing new opportunities for rural employment, women empowerment and self-reliance.

The closed mines in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh have now become the center of employment and fish production. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, fish are being reared in these mines with cage culture technology. This initiative has not only brought new employment opportunities for rural women and youth, but is also ensuring the supply of fresh fish across the country.

Chhattisgarh gives new direction to blue economy

A total of 324 cages have been installed in two mines of Joratarai at a cost of Rs 9 crore 72 lakh. Fast-growing fish are being reared in these cages, which are ready for the market in five months. About 2.5 to 3 tonnes of fish are being produced in one cage. This effort has provided employment to more than 150 people, and women are earning an income of 6 to 8 thousand rupees every month.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, fish farmers have been given a subsidy of up to 60%. Local youth and women are being empowered through this unique scheme. Cage culture technique rears fish in a healthy and safe environment, which reduces the risk of infection.

Under the guidance of the state government, fish like Pangasius and Tilapia, which are known for their fast growth rate, are being reared in the mines. This technique not only saves time and cost, but also increases production. Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, 162 unit cages have been installed in a mine in Joratarai at a cost of Rs 486 lakh, in which the government is giving 40 to 60 per cent subsidy to the beneficiaries.

Women empowered with the hell of PM

Fish reared in closed mines are being sent to local and national markets. This is strengthening the rural economy and people are getting fresh fish to eat. Women self-help groups have played an active role in this project. These women are doing fish farming through modern technology and are becoming self-reliant.

This unique effort of Chhattisgarh is becoming an example in the whole country. Making closed mines a center of employment and production. This is not only making proper use of water resources but also increasing economic prosperity in rural areas.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh govt introduces new policy to encourage naxal surrender and reintegration