Chhattisgarh police seize over 500 kilograms of ganja in major drug bust Chhattisgarh police seized over 500 kilograms of ganja from a container in Korba district, with an estimated value of over one crore rupees, during a late-night operation.

In a major drug bust, the police in Korba district seized over 500 kilograms of ganja (cannabis) from a container on Tuesday. The authorities reported that the operation took place late Monday night, near the Sutarra-Rapakhra bridge in the Katghora police station area. The total value of the seized ganja is estimated to be over one crore rupees, and it was being transported from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, they received a tip-off about the ganja smuggling activity in the region. Acting on the information, the police began checking vehicles on the national highway. During their search, they intercepted a container truck on the Sutarra-Rapakhra bridge, which was found to be carrying a large quantity of ganja hidden inside. The container driver, Rahul Gupta, a resident of Delhi, was arrested, and during interrogation, he confirmed that the ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the matter. The authorities suspect that this seizure could be part of a larger drug trafficking network operating across states.

This incident follows a similar drug bust in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. In a recent operation in the Morena district, police seized approximately 30 quintals (3000 kilograms) of ganja worth 6.2 crore rupees. The narcotics were concealed beneath fodder bags in a truck travelling towards Delhi from Odisha.

The Chhattisgarh police’s vigilance and swift action have been commended in curbing the illegal drug trade in the region. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are working to track down the masterminds behind the operation.