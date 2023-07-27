Thursday, July 27, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: Nine wagons of goods train derail in Janjgir-Champa | VIDEO

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Janjgir Champa (Chhattisgarh) Updated on: July 27, 2023 20:37 IST
Image Source : ANI Goods train derail in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa

Chhattisgarh news: Nine empty wagons of a goods train derailed at Akaltara railway station in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district today (July 27), officials said. According to officials, the incident took place near the Akaltara yard section under the Bilaspur division of the South East Central Railway (SECR) Zone in the Janjgir–Champa district.

No injury or casualty was reported in the incident. 

Train movement on the section was however disrupted after the incident. Soon after the derailment, an accident relief train (ART) was sent to the spot and efforts are on to restore the movement of trains.

"The exact reason behind the derailment is not clear, and restoration work is underway," added officials. 

(With ANI inputs)

