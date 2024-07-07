Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxalites arrested in Sukma, explosives recovered

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Chhattisgarh Police has arrested five Naxalites and recovered explosives, including two barrel grenade launcher shells and a tiffin bomb, from them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, officials said on Sunday (July 7). They were held on Saturday from the Jagargunda police station limits after a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and district force was on an area domination operation, they added.

The Naxalites, clad in civil dress, attempted to hide and escape upon sensing the presence of the security personnel near the Singavaram turn close to Jagargunda, however, it was in vain, officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Hemla Pala (35), Hemla Hunga (35), Sodi Deva (25), Nuppo (20) and Kunjam Masa (28), all residents of adjoining Chintalnar police station limits and active as militia members in Surpanguda area, he said.

“Two country-made barrel grenade launcher (BGL) shells, one tiffin bomb, seven gelatin rods, nine detonators, explosive powder and other items used in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from their possession,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

