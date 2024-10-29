Chhattisgarh: 19 Naxalites arrested by joint team of security forces in separate operations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

As many as 19 Naxalites, three of them carrying bounty, were arrested by the security forces in separate operations in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, said police on Tuesday. Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), 219th and 150th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and 201st battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operations.

14 Naxalites arrested from Jagargunda

According to an official, 14 Naxalites were apprehended in the Jagargunda police station area, while five were detained within the Bhejji police station limits on Sunday, an official said. Security forces also seized three gelatin rods, 300 gm of gunpowder, cordex wire, detonators, electric wire and batteries from the 14 cadres.

“Of the 14 men, aged between 18 to 40 years, held in Jagargunda, three carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each. The trio included Barse Hadma (25), a militia commander, and Barse Nagesh (20) and Hemla Jitu (18), who were working with CNM (Chetna Natya Mandli, a frontal wing of Maoists),” he said.

Similarly, five cadres were apprehended from Bhejji were allegedly involved in the murders of a villager in Bhandarpadar in September and an electrician engaged in laying a power transmission line in the same village in February this year. The arrested men were active in the outlawed outfit for eight to ten years, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Maharashtra: Five Naxals killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 30 Naxals killed in encounter with police, large cache of automatic weapons recovered