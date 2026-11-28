Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha MP Laxmi Verma sustained an injury in a road accident on Friday while returning to Raipur after attending a program in Baloda Bazar. According to initial media reports, her hand is fractured, she has been admitted to Raipur AIIMS.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai wished her speedy recovery in a post on X. "We have received news that Rajya Sabha MP Smt. Laxmi Verma has been injured in a road accident. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for her speedy recovery," read CM's post. BJP State President Kiran Singh Deo in a post on X said, "Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Hon’ble Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh at his residence to inquire about his well-being. His public life, experience and dedication to public service are an inspiration to us all. I pray to Maa Danteshwari for his good health and a long life. May he always continue to bless us with his affection and guidance."

As per reports, MP Lakshmi Verma was returning to Raipur after attending a program in Baloda Bazar. Her car met with an accident near Bangoli in the Kharora police station area. Verma and her driver, personal security officer (PSO) and personal assistant (PA) were admitted to AIIMS Raipur.

Who is Chhattisgarh MP Laxmi Verma?

Laxmi Verma is a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh. She has earlier served as a Vice President of BJP Chhattisgarh, former member of the Chhattisgarh State Women Commission, a former President of Zila Panchayat Raipur, and a former Independent Director at FSNL (Ministry of Steel, Government of India).

Similar incident: Three of Ratlam family killed as car rams into parked truck on Jammu-Katra highway

Three members of a family from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district were killed and five others injured after their car crashed into a parked truck on the Jammu-Katra National Highway in Haryana's Rohtak on Friday. The deceased included a husband, his wife and their son, who were travelling together when the accident took place.

The collision occurred at around 12.35 pm on November 20, near the villages of Rukhi and Ghilod. According to the available information, the car rammed into a truck parked in a no-parking zone on the highway. The impact was so severe that all three occupants died at the spot. The accident comes after six pilgrims were killed in a collision between a pickup van and a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Also Read:

Himachal Pradesh: At least 6 killed as car falls into gorge in Mandi's Ladbharol