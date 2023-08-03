Chhattisgarh: Mentally ill man kills wife, three daughters with a hoe in Janjgir-Champa district

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE The police found four bodies in the house

In a shocking incident, a mentally ill man has allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe in Janjgir district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

Janjgir-Champa Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal said that the incident took place on the night of July 31 at Devri village under Pantora police post but it came to light on Wednesday (August 2). The suspect, identified as Deshraj Kashyap, was arrested.

Kashyap had been undergoing treatment for last 10 years

The deceased were identified as Kashyap's wife Mongra Bai (40) and their daughters Puja, alias Kalyani (16), Bhagya Lakshmi (10) and Yachna (6), he said.

As per preliminary information, Kashyap lived with mental health problems and had been undergoing treatment for the last 10 years.

SP Agrawal said that the accused returned home on July 31 after visiting a doctor in neighbouring Bilaspur district. The same night, he allegedly killed his wife and three daughters with a hoe and left the house after locking the gate from outside.

Reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained

With suspicions arising due to the absence of family members at the house for two days, the village head took action and informed the police about the situation on Wednesday. The police found four bodies in the house and shifted them for post-mortem.

The official further said that the exact reason for the murders is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Kashyap under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With PTI inputs)