Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man murders his 10th wife over suspicion in Jashpur, police uncover grisly truth

Raipur:

In a chilling case of domestic violence and psychological paranoia, a man in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district has been arrested for brutally murdering his 10th wife. The accused has been identified as Dhulu Ram. As per the police, Ram had a disturbing history -- he had previously married nine women, none of whom currently live with him. His 10th wife, however, did live with him until he ended her life in a gruesome act driven by suspicion and fear of abandonment, police added.

According to police, Dhulu Ram confessed to the murder during interrogation. The crime came to light when a local resident reported a foul smell near a ditch at Ropakyaari Nala in Sulesa village on Sunday. Following this, a police team, accompanied by forensic experts, reached the spot and recovered a decomposed female body.

The woman was identified as Basanti Bai, a resident of Sulesa village. The postmortem revealed she died from a severe head injury caused by a heavy object. Investigations also indicated that she was last seen with her husband.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh revealed that the accused killed his wife after suspecting she might also leave him like his previous wives. The final trigger was when Basanti attempted to steal items from a wedding function, which fueled his paranoia, Singh added.

Shockingly, Ram, reportedly intoxicated, slept next to the body after the murder. Upon waking, he attempted to hide the corpse with leaves in a nearby ditch, police said. Based on his statement, police recovered the bauxite stone used in the crime. Meanwhile, the accused has been sent to jail.

