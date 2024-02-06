Father's unique gesture: Helmets given as return gifts at daughter's wedding in Chhattisgarh's Korba

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A male holding his motorcycle helmet with blurred distance

In a remarkable move aimed at promoting road safety, a man from Korba district in Chhattisgarh used his daughter's wedding as a platform to distribute helmets to guests. Sed Yadav, a resident of the Mudapar area, seized the opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets while riding motorcycles.

Helmet dance

Adding a creative twist to the event, family members of Sed Yadav danced at the wedding while wearing helmets, showcasing their commitment to the cause of road safety. The wedding, which took place on Monday, saw guests being pleasantly surprised by the thoughtful gesture of receiving helmets as return gifts.

Words of wisdom

Addressing reporters, Sed Yadav emphasised the significance of valuing life and urged guests to refrain from drunk driving, citing it as a major cause of road accidents. He expressed his belief that his daughter's wedding provided the perfect platform to advocate for road safety.

Supporting the cause

Highlighting the collective effort behind the initiative, Sed Yadav mentioned that twelve family members joined in the helmet dance to further amplify the message. In total, around 60 helmets were distributed to guests along with sweets, ensuring both safety and sweetness at the celebration.

