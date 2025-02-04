Chhattisgarh: Three jawans injured in IED blast in Bijapur-Dantewada border area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

IED blast in Chhattisgarh: At least three security personnel were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Bijapur-Dantewada border area in Chhattisgarh, with some sustaining injuries from spikes due to the blast impact, said police. The incident occurred during an anti-Maoist operation.

A senior police official said that the incidents took place in a forest along the border of the Bijapur and Dantewada districts where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

An IED blast in Chhattisgarh, triggered by Naxals, injured one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel.

According to preliminary reports, two jawans accidentally triggered a pressure-activated IED, causing the blast, while third personnel stepped on a spike trap set up by Naxalites, an official said.

Two jawans airlifted to Raipur

He said the injured personnel were administered first aid and airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

Two jawans injured in an IED blast were brought to Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur. The injured jawans suffered multiple injuries and were identified as DRG Constable Vijay Kumar (26) and CRPF Constable Pramod Kumar (42). One more jawan injured in the naxal incident has also been brought to Raipur for better medical assistance.

Dr Sunil Khemka, Managing Director of Shree Narayana Hospital, Raipur, said, "Tow jawans have been brought here. One more jawan will soon be admitted here. Pramod Kumar has injuries in his leg...we will operate on him. The second jawan Vijay Kumar has minor injuries."

Naxalites kill two men in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Earlier on Monday night, Naxalites have hacked to death two men at a village in Bijapur district. According to the police, the incident took place in Bugdicheru village under the Tarrem police station area.

As per preliminary information, the unidentified Naxalites slit the throats of two villagers, identified as Karam Raju (32) and Madvi Munna (27), with a sharp-edged weapon. Both of them died on the spot, a police official here said.

After being alerted, a police team was rushed to the spot in the morning, he said, adding further details were awaited.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 25 kg of IED in plastic container detected on Bijapur road, says police

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: 8 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur, weapons recovered