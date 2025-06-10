Chhattisgarh High Court receives bomb threat mail, police conduct thorough search According to officials, the alarming message landed in the official email inbox of the High Court late Monday afternoon, setting off immediate security protocols.

Bilaspur:

A bomb threat sent via an anonymous email to the Chhattisgarh High Court caused a stir on Monday, prompting authorities to conduct a thorough search of the premises. However, after an extensive investigation, police confirmed that the threat was a hoax, with no suspicious objects found on-site.

According to officials, the alarming message landed in the official email inbox of the High Court late Monday afternoon, setting off immediate security protocols. The police were alerted at approximately 5:50 pm, and a comprehensive sweep was launched to ensure the safety of the court premises and its occupants, officials said on Tuesday.

Bilaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh addressed the media, stating that despite the initial panic, the search operation yielded no threats or unusual findings. Authorities are now investigating the source of the email to trace its origin and hold the perpetrator accountable.

What did the email state?

The email, sent by an unidentified person, stated "an improvised explosive device was planted in the high court and we will blow it up by 6.45 pm on Monday," he said. The premises was immediately evacuated, the official said.

A police team, accompanied by two Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads and a dog squad, conducted a thorough search of the premises till 10 pm, he said. "During the search, no suspicious object, bomb, explosive or any dangerous material was found anywhere in the premises," the official said.

As a precautionary measure, a bomb detection and disposal squad was deployed in the HC premises on Tuesday, he said. An FIR was registered and an investigation was on to trace the source of the email, the official said.

Hoax bomb threat mails to Gujarat, Himachal high courts

It should be noted here that bomb threat mails were also received by the Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh High Courts on Monday. However, no suspicious objects were found at both places, as per officials. The threat at both courts turned out to be a hoax.

(With PTI inputs)

