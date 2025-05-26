ESDS to invest Rs 600 crore in AI-based data centre in Raipur, paving way for digital transformation ESDS Software proposes a Rs 600 crore AI-driven data center in Raipur, driving Chhattisgarh's digital transformation and enhancing India’s tech infrastructure.

Raipur:

In a groundbreaking move set to transform the digital landscape of Chhattisgarh, ESDS Software Solution Ltd., a leading technology firm, has proposed an investment of Rs 600 crore to establish a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven data center in Raipur. This ambitious project is expected to be a catalyst for the state’s digital transformation, providing cutting-edge infrastructure for AI and cloud services, not just for Chhattisgarh but for India as a whole.

The proposal was presented during a high-level meeting at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi, where ESDS Chairman Piyush Somani and Vice President Lokesh Sharma outlined the key features of the project. The data center is poised to bolster the state’s IT infrastructure, serving as a key resource for AI applications, cloud services, and digital technologies. It is expected to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies across industries, helping Chhattisgarh emerge as a major hub for tech innovation in India.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed strong support for the project, highlighting its role in realizing the vision of a ‘Digital India’ for the state. "This investment will mark a landmark moment in bringing the vision of Digital India to life in our state. We are committed to providing every possible support to ensure its successful execution," said the Chief Minister. The state government has pledged full cooperation to ensure the timely development of the necessary infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity and a reliable power supply.

The project is also expected to create significant employment opportunities, particularly for the youth of Chhattisgarh. It will boost the state’s IT ecosystem, positioning Raipur as a focal point for both startups and established IT firms. By providing the necessary infrastructure for businesses and government organizations to adopt AI and cloud computing, the data center is seen as a crucial step towards fostering digital self-reliance in the region.

Piyush Somani emphasised that the AI-driven data center would cater to the growing demand for AI and cloud-based services across various sectors such as healthcare, education, and agriculture. The project aligns with the vision of creating an inclusive digital ecosystem that will help bridge the digital divide, offering affordable access to next-generation technologies for both urban and rural areas.