Chhattisgarh turns solar consumers into power contributors under PM Surya Ghar scheme: CM Sai CM Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted subsidy support, growing solar adoption, and the state’s rising role in India’s renewable energy future.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh is rapidly emerging as a key player in India's clean energy revolution, with solar power consumers now becoming not just energy producers but also contributors to the power grid. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised this transformation at the Solar Energy Awareness and Promotion Campaign held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur.

Rs 1.85 crore subsidy transferred under PM Surya Ghar Yojana

In a significant step towards energy independence, CM Sai digitally transferred Rs 1.85 crore in state subsidies directly into the accounts of 618 beneficiaries under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, with each receiving Rs 30,000. He also flagged off the 'Surya Rath', a mobile awareness van, to educate citizens about the benefits of solar energy and the available government subsidies.

Moving towards free electricity

Highlighting the critical role of clean energy in combating climate change, CM Sai stated that Chhattisgarh is steadily transitioning from half-bill relief to fully free electricity for solar power users. "This is a proud moment for our state, as more people are adopting solar energy and contributing to India’s net-zero emissions target by 2070," he said.

(Image Source : REPORTER)CM Sai highlighted Chhattisgarh’s rise in power generation from 1,400 MW in 2000 to 30,000 MW today

Strong government backing and financial support

The Chief Minister assured that both the Central and State Governments are providing generous subsidies, while banks are offering easy financing options to encourage adoption. He also distributed Letters of Award to beneficiaries under the PM-KUSUM Yojana, which supports farmers in setting up solar-powered irrigation.

Powering growth: From 1,400 MW to 30,000 MW

CM Sai highlighted Chhattisgarh’s dramatic growth in power generation—from 1,400 MW in 2000 to 30,000 MW today, with surplus power being supplied to neighbouring states. He noted that MoUs worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore have been signed under the new Industrial Policy, signalling further expansion in the energy sector.

Publications released, vendors honoured

The event saw the release of two key publications: ‘Impact of Distributed Renewable Energy on Grid Stability’ and ‘Agrivoltaics Performer Handbook’, aimed at promoting sustainable solar-agriculture integration. Outstanding vendors were also felicitated for their contributions to the success of the Surya Ghar scheme.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Two key publications — ‘Impact of Distributed Renewable Energy on Grid Stability’ and ‘Agrivoltaics Performer Handbook’ — were released to promote sustainable solar-agriculture practices.

Youth engagement and vision for future

Student Pratham Soni from Rajnandgaon shared his thoughts on solar energy’s importance, reflecting growing youth awareness. CM Sai concluded by urging citizens to participate actively in the clean energy movement, ensuring Chhattisgarh’s place as a national leader in renewable power.