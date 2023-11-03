Chhattisgarh: ED recovers Rs 5 crore from driver's house, suspects connection with Mahadev App scam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Driver Aseem Das and his house in Bhillai

A whopping amount of Rs 5 crore cash was found in the house of the former driver of the Congress councillor in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh attracting a raid by the Enforcement Directorate. Interestingly, the ED took 6 hours to count the amount. According to reports, the money may be linked to the Mahadev App scam

According to the initial information, the ED got a tip about a huge amount of money being at the house of a driver in the Housing Board Industrial Area on Thursday evening. However, when the ED team reached there and found the house locked. The lock was broken and crores of money were stacked in the diwan bed and commode of the washroom in the ruined house.

He was a former driver of a Congress councillor

When the ED team found such a huge amount of cash, they called a machine from the State Bank of India Housing Board to count the money. The team had kept a witness. The house where the raid was conducted is said to be of driver Asim Das alias Bappa. Aseem Das had previously been the driver of a Congress councilor. At present this amount is being said to be from Mahadev App. The money was found in 2000 and 500 rupee notes denomination. During the raid, a large crowd had gathered outside the house. During this time, the Jamul police team remained present at some distance from the house. Even the local police does not have any clear information in this regard.

Bappa has ID of online betting app

This ED team was led by a woman officer. 7 officers including a woman officer were involved in this raid by ED. It is being told that Bappa Das is a driver by profession and operates the ID of an online betting app. In such a situation, it is surprising to get such a huge amount from him. ED suspects that this money is from online betting app which was kept to be spent in elections. After this raid, ED has sealed the driver's house.

