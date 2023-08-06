Chhattisgarh: One worker killed, two injured in explosion at steel factory in Durg

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Explosion at steel factory in Durg

Chhattisgarh: In an unfortunate incident, a worker was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at a power and steel plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh. According to information provided by Durg City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vaibhav Banker, the incident occurred at a plant of a power and steel company in the Rasmada area of the district around 2 am.

He added that the cause for the explosion is yet to be ascertained. As per the police, three workers were seriously injured in the explosion. The incident caused molten metal to spill on the premises.

Shortly after the incident, all the injured workers were rushed to the JLN Memorial Hospital in Sector 9 Bhilai. One of the injured workers, identified as Khemlal Sahu (38) died.

Police said that the condition of two other workers is stable. In addition, a case has been registered and a probe is underway.