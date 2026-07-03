Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai visits leprosy ashram, hails it as 'true pilgrimage of humanity'

Raipur:

Although leprosy cases in India have declined significantly over the years, the social stigma surrounding the disease and the challenge of ensuring dignified rehabilitation for those affected remain pressing concerns. Even after being treated, people still face social exclusion, but at this time, the Indian Leprosy Relief Association Ashram in Chhattisgarh is providing opportunities for such people to lead self-reliant lives.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also visited the ashram on Wednesday, reviewing its activities, medical facilities and rehabilitation work. He described the ashram as “a true pilgrimage of humanity, compassion and service", saying leprosy is not only a physical illness but has also long been associated with social neglect and discrimination.

He also said giving such people an opportunity to live with dignity, security and confidence is one of society’s greatest responsibilities. While inspecting Sant Guru Ghasidas Hospital located within the ashram's campus, Sai said that helping a person stand on his or her own feet with self-respect is among the highest forms of service.

All about the Indian Leprosy Relief Association Ashram

Situated at Sothi (Katrenagar) in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, the Indian Leprosy Relief Association Ashram was established on April 5, 1962, by Sadashiv Govind Katre, who himself was a leprosy survivor. Through this ashram, Katre wanted to bring leprosy patients back to mainstream society. Therefore, the institution is seen as a model of dignity-based rehabilitation.

The ashram has a 20-bed hospital where leprosy patients and others are provided free treatment, medicines, dressing, food, clothing and shelter. It also has basic medical facilities such as a pathology lab and X-ray services, while patients requiring advanced care are referred to higher medical institutions. At present, 75 men and women are residing in the ashram, and nearly 120 workers are engaged in service activities there.

Survivors are also connected with livelihood opportunities and encouraged to become self-reliant at the ashram. The institution also plays an active role in expanding healthcare services. Free health and eye check-up camps are organised from time to time, and with the support of the government and administration, more than 10,000 cataract surgeries have been carried out so far.