Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai releases 13th installment of Mahatari Vandana Yojna on Women's Day Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai released the 13th installment of the Mahatari Vandana Yojna to nearly 70 lakh women in the state on the occasion of Women's Day.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnud Deo Sai on Saturday transferred the 13th installment of the Mahtari Vandana Yojana to the accounts of beneficiary women on the occasion of World Women's Day. The installment has been transferred to about 70 lakh women of the state. CM Sai transferred the amount during the closing ceremony of the 'Mahila Madhai' program at Raipur's Science College ground.

Taking to X, CM Sai said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, the 13th installment of Rs 650 crore 31 lakh was released to about 70 lakh mothers on the occasion of the closing ceremony of Mahila Marhai held at Science College ground in Raipur."

"I felicitated and congratulated the women who have enhanced the dignity of Chhattisgarh Mahtari with their multifaceted talent and achievements," he added. During the event, CM Sai wished all the women on Women's Day and expressed his views on the contribution of women to the country in various fields.

70 lakh women get benefit

Notably, in Chhattisgarh, the government gives the benefit of Mahatari Vandana Yojana to married women. About 70 lakh women of the state are eligible to take advantage of this scheme. On March 10, 2024, in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first installment of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana was transferred to the bank accounts of married women. So far, Rs 8,488 crore has been distributed to the mothers and sisters of the state in 13 installments.

CM Sai attends community marriage

Meanwhile, CM Sai also attended the community marriage program of 353 couples organised at Saliatoli in Jashpur under the Chief Minister Kanya Vivah Yojana in the memory of late Kumar Dilip Singh Judev. On this occasion, he wished the newly married couples a successful married life.