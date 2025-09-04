Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inks landmark MoU for Rs 200 cr super speciality hospital in Bastar Spread across 11 acres, the hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. It is a 10-storey facility with a capacity of 240 beds. Key departments include cardiology, nephrology, urology, gastroenterology, neurology and neurosurgery.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday took a historic step towards the expansion and strengthening of healthcare services in the state. The Chhattisgarh government’s Department of Medical Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Telangana’s Continental Hospital to construct a super speciality hospital in Bastar. This agreement was signed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) in the presence of CM Vishnu Deo Sai and Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal.

Other dignitaries, including Forest and Transport Minister Kedar Kashyap, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Pingua, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary Rahul Bhagat, Health Secretary Amit Kataria, Health Commissioner Priyanka Shukla and senior officials from NMDC and Continental Hospital, also attended the event held at Mahanadi Bhawan in Raipur.

A milestone in Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee year

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sai expressed pride in the state’s commitment to making world-class healthcare accessible to every citizen, especially in remote and tribal regions. He noted that the foundation for this hospital was laid eight years ago, and its completion during Chhattisgarh’s Silver Jubilee year adds historical and emotional significance.

He added that the agreement, taking place on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Mahotsav, is a promising sign for the people of the state.

CM Sai emphasised that residents of the Bastar region had long lacked access to modern healthcare services. However, the establishment of this hospital is set to change that, offering a significant improvement in medical care.

Facility to benefit security forces stationed in Naxal-affected

He also noted that this hospital would serve as a critical support system for security forces stationed in Naxal-affected areas. In the past, injured personnel had to be airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment, but with this new facility in Jagdalpur, they will now receive timely and high-quality medical attention locally.

Health Secretary Amit Kataria said this super-speciality hospital would be constructed at the cost of Rs 200 crore. Of this, Rs 120 crore was funded by the central government and Rs 80 crore by the state government. The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) also played a key role in supporting the project.

Hospital infrastructure and facilities

Spread across 11 acres, the hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment. It is a 10-storey facility with a capacity of 240 beds. Key departments include cardiology, nephrology, urology, gastroenterology, neurology and neurosurgery.

The hospital will offer OPD, ICU, emergency services and advanced intensive care units, all at affordable government rates. A team of specialist doctors will provide high-quality treatment.

These services will benefit not just Bastar division, but also patients from across Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country.

On the inauguration day, government officials, public representatives and the Continental Hospital management called this project a milestone for the state's healthcare sector.