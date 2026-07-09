Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves Ease of Doing Business Bill 2026 to boost investments, job creation

Raipur:

In a landmark policy decision aimed at redefining the state's investment ecosystem, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved the draft of the Chhattisgarh Ease of Doing Business (Exemption and Facilitation) Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to simplify regulatory processes, reduce compliance burden and establish a transparent, technology-driven framework that makes setting up and operating businesses faster and more efficient.

Once enacted, Chhattisgarh is expected to become the first state in the country to introduce a dedicated law of this nature, reinforcing its commitment to improving governance, promoting entrepreneurship and emerging as one of India's most investment-friendly destinations.

Major reforms to fast-track investments

The Bill introduces a series of transformative reforms designed to eliminate procedural delays and ensure time-bound delivery of government services. A key feature is the provision for deemed permission, under which applications pending beyond the prescribed timeline will automatically be treated as approved, reducing delays caused by administrative bottlenecks.

The legislation also proposes self-certification for eligible businesses, allowing them to certify compliance with specified regulations instead of undergoing repeated inspections.

Technology-driven governance

To improve regulatory efficiency, the Bill introduces risk-based Inspection, ensuring inspections are conducted based on risk assessment rather than routine visits. It also removes duplicate licensing requirements, eliminating the need for businesses to secure multiple approvals for the same activity from different departments, significantly lowering compliance costs.

The proposed legislation has been drafted after studying best practices from leading industrial states and aligns with the government's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", where technology, transparency and accountability drive public service delivery.

Boost to investment, MSMEs and employment

The government believes the reforms will enhance investor confidence, strengthen the state's business climate and position Chhattisgarh as a preferred destination for manufacturing, services and emerging industries. The new framework is expected to attract fresh domestic and private investments, accelerate MSME growth, generate large-scale employment across urban and rural areas, and improve the state's competitiveness and investment rankings.

Following Cabinet approval, the draft Bill will now be placed before the State Legislature. Once enacted, it is expected to usher in a new era of regulatory reforms, delivering faster approvals, simplified compliance and a predictable policy environment that supports sustained industrial and economic growth.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: CM Sai clears proposals on narcotics, security and digital expansion in Cabinet meet