Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Over Rs 38.34 crore in unaccounted assets seized ahead of polls

Image Source : PTI Police personnel conduct a flag march ahead of Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

Since the implementation of the model code of conduct on October 9 in Chhattisgarh, officials have confiscated unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, and valuables with a total worth exceeding Rs 38.34 crore, according to a statement made by an official on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh is preparing for elections in two phases on November 7 and 17, with vote counting scheduled for December 3. To ensure the integrity of the electoral process, flying squads, composed of personnel from the excise, police, and income tax departments, have been vigilant in tracking illegal consignments of liquor, cash, and other items intended to influence the elections.

As of Sunday, October 29, authorities have seized more than Rs 38.34 crore in unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, and other items from various locations in the state. This includes Rs 10.11 crore in cash, 30,840 liters of illicit liquor valued at Rs 90.87 lakh, and 184 kilograms of ornaments and precious stones worth Rs 14.82 crore. Additionally, items with a total value of Rs 9.50 crore were also confiscated, with relevant legal actions initiated.

Reena Babasaheb Kangale, the Chief Electoral Officer, has issued essential guidelines to all district election officers and superintendents of police to maintain law and order during the upcoming assembly elections. These guidelines emphasise close monitoring and enforcement actions against illegal transportation and storage of money and goods across the state.

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

The state is all set to vote for its next Chief Minister as the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the press conference announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

