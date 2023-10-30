Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel files nomination from Patan assembly constituency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at a press conference.

In anticipation of the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has officially filed his nomination for the Patan assembly constituency. The move is seen as a significant step in Baghel's re-election campaign and reflects his commitment to securing the mandate of the people.

As the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections approached, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel appeared at India TV's Chunav Manch, where he launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the central government, and central investigative agencies. He claimed that these parties have become aware of their impending defeat in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and are resorting to misusing central investigative agencies.

The Chief Minister emphasised his government's achievements, highlighting initiatives that have benefitted the state's residents. He noted that his government waived the loans of farmers, reduced electricity bills by half, empowered women, introduced various schemes for the development of tribal communities, ensured fair prices for tendu leaves, increased minimum support prices for crops, and brought Naxalism under control. The youth in Naxal-affected areas were provided with job opportunities. He stated that their actions speak for themselves, and it is unclear how the BJP plans to compete in the upcoming elections.

Baghel also stated that they fulfilled all the promises made in the previous elections and are now making new commitments. He talked about addressing the issue of language barriers that people from Chhattisgarh face while traveling internationally. They are working on initiatives to resolve this problem. Additionally, Baghel mentioned providing free education from KG to PG in government schools under the next government, emphasising the importance of education in today's era for development.

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17

The state is all set to vote for its next Chief Minister as the Election Commission (EC) on Monday announced the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in the press conference announced that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.