Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: BJP woos sitting Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Former Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj

In a dramatic political development in Chhattisgarh, there are reports of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making efforts to woo former Congress MLA Chintamani Maharaj, who hails from the Samri constituency in the Balrampur district. The former Congress legislator is reportedly upset with his party's decision not to grant him a ticket in the upcoming elections. BJP leaders, including Brjmohan Agrawal, Sanjay Srivastava, and Vishnu Dev Say, attended a social event in Maharaj's hometown, Shrikot, today.

The move is seen as an attempt to convince Chintamani Maharaj to join the BJP, even though the party's leaders refrained from making any official statements regarding the development. The BJP is hoping that the disgruntled Congress MLA might consider contesting the elections from Ambikapur.

It's important to note that Chintamani Maharaj belongs to the Kawar community and is the son of Saint Gahira Gur Maharaj. He had previously served as a member of the BJP before switching to the Congress. His recent disappointment with the Congress stems from the party's decision not to nominate him for the elections, a move that has left many in his community discontented.

While the BJP leaders did not explicitly confirm Chintamani Maharaj's possible induction into the party, their presence at the event indicates ongoing political discussions. Chintamani Maharaj, in response, emphasised his willingness to consider contesting elections from the Ambikapur constituency if the BJP offers him the opportunity.

Further updates on this developing political situation are anticipated as discussions between Chintamani Maharaj and the BJP continue.

In the wake of these political shifts, Singhdev, another prominent Congress leader, has urged Chintamani Maharaj not to leave the party. Singhdev believes that it would be in Chintamani's best interest to remain with the Congress, even though the former Congress MLA had previously been a member of the BJP.

As political dynamics in Chhattisgarh evolve, the decisions of key political figures are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the electoral landscape and future of the state.

State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, results on December 3

The state is all set to vote for its next chief minister as the Election Commission (EC) announced on Monday the full schedule for the upcoming assembly polls. In a press conference, the EC announced that the polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to the polls on November 17. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced in the press conference that the counting of votes for all five states will take place on December 3.

Also read | Chhattisgarh Election Date: State to vote in two phases on November 7 and 17, results on December 3