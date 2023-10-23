Chhattisgarh Elections: Bhupesh Baghel vows to waive off farm loans again if Congress retains power

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: In a major announcement ahead of the assembly elections, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday promised to waive off farmers' loans if Congress retains power in the state. Notably, the Congress had made a similar promise to forgive farmers' loans ahead of the 2018 assembly polls, and this commitment played a crucial role in the party's significant victory, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in Chhattisgarh.

Congress announcement for farmers

Speaking at an event in the Sakti assembly constituency, he called on the people to re-elect the Congress to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He stated that if Congress wins, they will once again write off the loans of farmers, just as they did after their victory five years ago.

"All farm loans will be waived, as we have done in the past, immediately after the Congress returns to power," he said and attached a video clip from one of his election meetings in the Sakti constituency where he made the announcement.

Chief Minister Baghel emphasised that a strong agricultural sector with prosperous farmers would lead to a stronger overall economy in Chhattisgarh. "The effects of recession were seen in other states but there was no effect in Chhattisgarh. We waived off (loan) of the farmers and its effect was visible in the business of Chhattisgarh," he added.

The Chhattisgarh government, led by Bhupesh Baghel, had claimed that they fulfilled the 2018 promise of waiving agricultural loans, relieving 18.82 lakh farmers in the state from loans totaling Rs 9,270 crore.

Congress 4 key announcements

The Congress party in Chhattisgarh has made four key announcements in the run-up to the assembly elections so far. These include conducting a caste census, procuring 20 quintals of paddy per acre, providing houses to 17.5 lakh people, and announcing a farm loan waiver. These measures are part of the party's campaign promises to address various issues affecting the state's population.

In an interview with news agency PTI last week, Baghel had called farmers a decisive factor in the outcome of the assembly elections in the state and said their support will help the ruling Congress achieve its target of winning 75-plus seats in a 90-member House.

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

The polling in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 3 January 2024.

In the last polls, the Congress won 68 of the total 90 assembly seats, while the BJP finished a distant second at 15. The Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J), founded by former CM late Ajit Jogi, bagged five seats and its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won in two segments.

The BJP currently has 13 seats in the House, JCC(J) has 3 and the BSP has 2 seats. One seat is currently lying vacant. The Congress is aiming to win 75 seats in 2023 by riding high on the popularity of Baghel, who has a significant hold over OBC and rural voters, and the impact of the government's welfare schemes focused on farmers, tribals and the poor.

