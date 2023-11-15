Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: BJP chief accuses Congress of robbing people's rights in state

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JP Nadda

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 : The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) national presdient JP Nadda launched fresh attacks on Congress accusing that the party of corruption, loot and cheating. This comes as the states gears up for polling on November 17.

Addressing a public meeting at Arang in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district, Nadda said, "On one side there is the Bharatiya Janata Party while on the other side is Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party means development, Congress party means destruction. Congress party means corruption and atrocity. Congress does not let you have what you deserve. Bharatiya Janata Party means development, advancement, people's government."

Comparing the BJP with the grand old party, he said, "Bharatiya Janata Party means the government empowering women. Bharatiya Janata Party means the government that protects the rights of farmers. Congress means loot and cheating. Congress did not leave any place free from corruption."

"On one hand is the BJP party, while on the other side is the corrupt Congress party. The BJP worries about your rights while Congress robs you of them. Congress party means corruption. BJP means development, women empowerment, giving strength to the farmers. I would like to ask you all if the 2G scam, CWG scam, coal scam, and others occurred during the time of Congress or not?" he said. Listing a number of scams during the Congress rule, the BJP chief urged the public to answer the ruling party on the 17th.

"CM Bhupesh Baghel took Ganga Jal in his hands and promised to ban liquor in the state. But rather he was engaged in the liquor scam. Wasn't that cheating? And it doesn't end... Rice scam, teacher transfer scam, employment scam, and the list is never-ending for scams. They also promised to reduce the electricity bill by half. They only promised. So you make them half on the 17th," Nadda said.

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is scheduled on Friday. The first phase of elections in the state concluded on November 7.In Chhattisgarh, the Congress came to power in the state winning 68 of the 90 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 15.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh assembly election: Campaigning comes to an end, voting to take place on November 17

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: 450 arrested, Rs 16 crore seized in Mahadev betting App case, says Bhupesh Baghel