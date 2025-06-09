Chhattisgarh: Senior police officer killed in Naxal-triggered IED blast in Sukma, several injured According to officials, ASP Girpunje was part of a foot patrol team dispatched to prevent any Naxalite activities in view of the CPI (Maoist)’s call for a Bharat Bandh on June 10.

In a pressure IED blast in Chhattisgarh triggered by Naxals near Dondra on the Konta-Errabore road in Sukma district, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Konta Division, Akash Rao Girpunje was martyred.

According to officials, ASP Girpunje was part of a foot patrol team dispatched to prevent any Naxalite activities in view of the CPI (Maoist)’s call for a Bharat Bandh on June 10. During the operation, the patrol team was caught in a pressure-activated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

IED blast also injured Konta SDPO and the local station in-charge

IG Bastar P. Sundarraj confirmed that several officers and personnel were injured in the attack. “ASP Akash Rao Girpunje sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition. He was rushed to Konta Hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the other injured personnel is reported to be stable,” the IG said.

The IED blast also injured Konta SDPO and the local station in-charge, both of whom are undergoing treatment.

Security personnel deployed in sensitive zones

Following the incident, a wave of mourning swept through the Chhattisgarh Police and the larger security establishment. The martyrdom of ASP Girpunje has been widely acknowledged as a grave loss to the force. He was described as a committed and courageous officer who led from the front in one of the most challenging regions in the state.

The incident has once again brought into focus the persistent threat posed by Maoist violence in the Bastar region. Security forces have launched an intensive search operation in the area to trace those responsible for the attack.

Further reinforcements have been deployed in sensitive zones as a precautionary measure ahead of the June 10 bandh, and combing operations are underway to prevent any further escalation.