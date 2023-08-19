Chhattisgarh: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to attend party event in Raipur today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be on a day-long visit to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Saturday, August 19, 2023. He will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The two leaders will address an AAP workers' convention at Jainam Manas Bhavan, opposite Raipur airport, at noon. Kejriwal is also expected to release "guarantee cards" for the people of Chhattisgarh on what his party will implement if voted to power in the state.

This is Kejriwal's third visit to Chhattisgarh in the past five months. He had earlier visited the state in March and May this year.

The AAP is making a strong bid to win the next assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, which are due to be held in a few months. The party is hoping to capitalize on its recent electoral successes in Delhi and Punjab.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the AAP contested 85 seats but failed to win any. However, the party has since made significant inroads in the state and is now seen as a major contender for power.

Kejriwal's visit to Raipur is seen as a major boost for the AAP's campaign in Chhattisgarh. The party is hoping that his presence will help to energize its cadre and attract more voters.

The AAP is also hoping to benefit from the anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh. The Congress has been in power in the state for the past 15 years and is facing allegations of corruption and misgovernance.

The AAP is banking on its track record in Delhi to win over voters in Chhattisgarh. The party has been credited with providing good governance and improving the lives of the people in Delhi.

The upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are expected to be a closely fought contest. The AAP is hoping to capitalize on its recent successes and emerge victorious.

