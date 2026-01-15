Chhattisgarh: 52 Naxalites surrender under government's rehabilitation drive in Bijapur As part of the rehabilitation programme, each surrendered Naxalite will receive an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and will be reintegrated into society as per the government’s policy.

Bijapur:

As many as 52 Naxalites surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Thursday, officials said. Of these, 49 were carrying a combined bounty of more than Rs 1.41 crore. The surrendered cadres, which included 21 women, were associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), the Andhra-Odisha Border division, and the Bhamragarh area committee in Maharashtra. They handed themselves over to senior police officers and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials under the government’s “Poona” Margem initiative, which focuses on rehabilitation and social reintegration.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said the Naxalites were influenced by the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. Among them, divisional committee member Lakkhu Karam, also known as Anil (32), and platoon party committee members Laxmi Madvi (28) and Chinni Sodhi, alias Shanti (28), each carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh. Thirteen cadres had bounties of Rs 5 lakh each, 19 carried Rs 2 lakh each, and 14 had Rs 1 lakh each.

Naxalites to get Rs 50,000 each under rehabilitation plan

As part of the rehabilitation programme, each surrendered Naxalite will receive an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 and will be reintegrated into society as per the government’s policy. The surrender comes amid a series of similar developments in the region. On Wednesday, 29 Naxalites laid down arms in Sukma district, while 63 surrendered in Dantewada on January 8, and 26 others joined the mainstream in Sukma on January 7. In total, more than 1,500 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh in 2025.

Centre’s March 31 deadline to eliminate Naxalism

The central government has set a target to eliminate Naxalism from India by March 31 this year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has several times claimed that they were on the right course to achieve the target.