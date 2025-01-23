Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh: 50 kg IED planted by Naxalites recovered in Bijapur updates

Security forces on Thursday recovered a powerful 50 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said. An IED planted by Naxals, was defused by security officials in Bijapur. The remote-controlled IED under a culvert near Timapur Durga temple on Basaguda-Awapalli Road was detected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the 168th battalion of the CRPF when it was out on de-mining exercise, an official said.

The Naxalites had removed some stones and cement to create a cavity for the IED which was then covered with stones, he said. But the metal detector found it, the police official added. The BDS first tried to remove it safely, but since the IED was planted deep under the surface, it was neutralised through a controlled explosion, he said.

The culvert was damaged in the process and was being repaired to enable resumption of traffic, the official said. The IED could be activated through a remote control and Naxalites have used this mechanism in the past, the official said.

On January 6, Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in the district, killing eight police personnel and their civilian driver. On Wednesday, security forces recovered eight IEDs, weighing five kg each, from Gangaloor police station area of the district.

The Maoists plant IEDs along the roads and dirt tracks to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of Bastar region comprising seven districts including Bijapur. IEDs have also claimed civilian casualties in the region.

On January 17, two personnel of the Border Security Force were injured when Naxalites triggered an IED blast in neighbouring Narayanpur district. On January 16, two commandos of CoBRA, a special unit of the Central Reserve Police Force, were injured in the blast of a pressure-activated IED in Bijapur.

On January 12, a ten-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district and two policemen sustained wounds in Bijapur district in similar blasts. On January 10, a villager was killed and three others injured in two separate IED blasts in Orchha area of Narayanpur district.

(With agency inputs)