Chhattisgarh: 22 Naxals surrender in Bijapur as govt's rehabilitation policy offers new hope In a positive shift, 22 Naxals surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, following the government's newly approved rehabilitation policy offering support for reintegration into society.

The Chhattisgarh government and security forces are intensifying efforts to make the state Naxal-free. In recent months, there has been a series of encounters between security forces and Naxals, with many insurgents being eliminated. However, a positive shift has emerged as several Naxals are now opting for surrender.

In the latest development, 22 Naxals voluntarily surrendered in Bijapur district on Sunday. This comes just days after 26 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in the same district on Thursday. The surrender of these insurgents is seen as a significant step towards reducing the influence of Naxalism in the region.

To encourage more Naxals to lay down their arms, the Chhattisgarh government has recently approved the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/P victim Relief & Rehabilitation Policy-2025. This policy aims to provide various forms of support to those who choose to abandon the Naxal cause. According to officials, those who surrender will receive financial assistance, rehabilitation programs, education, employment opportunities, and security.

The government’s initiative is designed to help former Naxals reintegrate into society and build a better future for themselves and their families. The policy’s comprehensive support structure, including educational and job opportunities, aims to address the root causes that drive individuals towards insurgent groups, offering them a second chance at a peaceful life.

Chhattisgarh, which has long been a hotspot for Naxal activities, is witnessing a shift in the narrative as more insurgents realize the opportunities available to them through surrender and rehabilitation. The recent surge in surrenders is a sign that the government’s efforts are beginning to yield results in the battle against Naxalism in the state.