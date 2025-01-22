Chhattisgarh: 18 students hospitalised due to alleged gas leak, locals blame nearby cement plants

Follow us on Image Source : X Students getting treatment after alleged gas leak

In a shocking incident, around 18 students of a government school were hospitalised on Wednesday after they complained of uneasiness in Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. While officials said the exact reason behind the situation was yet to be ascertained, the locals blamed nearby cement plants for causing pollution. Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel alleged that students fell ill after gas leakage from factories located near the school.

Balodabazar-Bhatapara Collector Dipak Soni said 18 students of Government Higher Secondary Girls School at Khapradih village complained of uneasiness and drowsiness following which they were shifted to the Community Health Centre in nearby Suhela.

Later, six of them were referred to different facilities, including the district hospital, he added. Their condition was reported to be stable, the official said.

Meanwhile, the authorities shut down the Alternate Fuel Resources (AFR) centre at one cement plant in the area over the alleged violation of green norms. The company said it has launched an internal probe.

Complaints against Shree Cement plant

Locals complained about pollution at AFR centre of the Shree Cement plant located near the school. The aurthorities carried out an inspection on the factory premises.

Violation of anti-pollution norms found

The official said prima facie, violation of anti-pollution norms was found in its operation, which involved the use of chemicals for decomposition of materials for producing fuel.

A foul smell emanating from the AFR area might have caused uneasiness among students, he said.

Officials from the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board and the Industrial Health and Safety and Labour Department have launched an investigation in the area to ascertain the exact cause behind the incident, he added.

Students fell ill after gas leakage: Baghel

Baghel claimed the students fell ill after gas leakage from two factories located near the school.

“Honourable Chief Minister ji! If you have woken up from slumber, take care of the fainting school children. Very frightening news is coming from Balodabazar. The scene is so horrifying that I cannot share it here, Baghel said in a post on X, tagging CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the CM's office.

“Due to gas leakage near Khapradih School in Suhela, the health of more than 40 children has suddenly deteriorated. Some children have fainted and some have been facing trouble in breathing. The condition of two children was critical. The rest of the children have been admitted to the hospital,” he claimed.

Students have been falling ill in the school for three consecutive days and the locals have repeatedly complained to the administration, which he said is “asleep”.



