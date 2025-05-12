Chhattisgarh: 13 dead, 11 injured in trailer-truck collision in Raipur, probe underway Police officials said a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area.

At least 13 people, including women and children, died and 11 others were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a truck in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, police said. Four children and nine women died in the road accident that happened late Sunday night near Saragaon on Raipur-Balodabazar road in Raipur district.

Raipur SP Lal Ummed Singh said that the incident happened when the truck was returning from Chauthiya Chhatti after attending an event. The injured ones in the incident were immediately rushed to Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Raipur.

Police officials said a family from Chataud village had gone to Bansari village to attend a family function. While returning, the truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer near Saragaon under the Kharora police station area.

After getting information about the accident, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were taken to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur.

Raipur district collector Gaurav Singh said district administration officials also reached the spot. Thirteen people died and 11 people were injured in the accident, he said. In this regard, police registered a case and the matter is being investigated, the collector said.