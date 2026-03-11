Chhattisgarh: 108 Naxals carrying combined reward of Rs 3.95 cr surrender in Bastar; weapons seized

Bastar (Chhattisgarh):

In a major development in the government's ongoing campaign against Left Wing Extremism, 108 Naxal cadres surrendered before security officials in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Wednesday. Authorities said the surrendered group carried a combined reward of Rs 3.95 crore.

Police officials also reported a massive recovery of cash, gold and weapons from Maoist hideouts following information provided by the surrendered cadres. According to Inspector General of Police for Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, security forces seized Rs 3.61 crore in cash and around one kilogram of gold valued at approximately Rs 1.64 crore. Officials described the operation as the largest single recovery of cash and valuables from Maoist dumps during anti-Naxal operations in the country.

The Maoists surrendered in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district. They were members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, which has been responsible for several violent attacks in south Bastar in previous years.

Among those who laid down arms were six divisional committee members, each carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh. Key figures who surrendered included Rahul Telam, Pandru Kovasi and Jhitru Oyam from the West Bastar division; Ramdhar, also known as Biru, from East Bastar; and Mallesh from North Bastar. Other important members included Muchaki, a commander in the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion, and Kosa Mandavi, a divisional committee member from the Andhra-Odisha border region.

Huge cache of arms recovered

Officials said the surrendered cadres provided valuable intelligence that led to the recovery of a large stock of weapons. In total, security forces seized 101 firearms, including AK-47 rifles, INSAS rifles, SLR rifles, light machine guns, .303 rifles and barrel grenade launchers. Authorities believe the seizure has significantly weakened the military strength of the Maoist organisation in the region.

According to police, the surrender reflects a growing decline in the influence of Maoist ideology. Many cadres are reportedly reconsidering their involvement in the movement. Officials also credited the “Poona Margem – Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation” initiative for encouraging Maoists to give up violence and return to normal life.