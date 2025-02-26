Chhattisgarh: Five killed, 5 injured as car carrying devotees from Shiv temple collides with truck in Surguja Ambikapur road accident: The incident took place near Vishunpur village under Sitapur police station limits when the victims were returning to Revapur village after offering prayers at a Shiv temple.

Ambikapur road accident: At least five Shiv devotees, including three minors, lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries when their SUV collided with a truck in Surguja district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said. Locals set the truck on fire after the driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 1 pm near Vishunpur village under Sitapur police station limits when the victims were returning to Revapur village after offering prayers at a Shiv temple in Kilkila on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The official said that the SUV, a Bolero, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Four individuals, identified as Rajkumar Agaria (55), his daughter Anjali (25), Suraj Agaria (14), and a one-year-old boy named Mahi, lost their lives at the scene, a police official stated. Six injured persons were taken to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared one of them, Ayush (12), dead on arrival. The remaining five injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said that the police have registered a case and efforts are on to trace the truck driver who abandoned his vehicle and ran away.

CM Sai expresses grief

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to provide medical assistance to the injured, an official statement said. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, it added.

(With PTI inputs)

