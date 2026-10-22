Six killed, 39 injured as bus crashes into tree in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh

Raipur:

At least six people were killed, and more than 35 people were injured after a bus lost control and crashed into a tree in Manendragarh, located in the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday (October 22), officials said. The accident took place within the jurisdiction of the Kelhari police station.

According to the reports, women and young children were among the passengers on the bus. Following the crash, cries of pain and distress were heard at the scene. The injured were later rushed to a hospital for treatment.

39 injured undergoing treatment

Dr Swapnil Tiwari, superintendent of Manendragarh Hospital, confirmed that 39 injured passengers were receiving medical treatment. He also said that around six people had died in the accident. The injured, including women and children, are undergoing treatment at Manendragarh Hospital.

What did the police say?

Superintendent of Police Ratna Singh confirmed the deaths of six people. According to preliminary information, the bus's brakes might have failed, potentially causing the accident. However, the exact cause of the crash is yet to be officially established, and further details are awaited.

The SP also said the mini-bus was carrying more passengers than its permitted capacity.

Regarding this bus accident in Manendragarh, former MLA Gulab Kamro has demanded compensation from the government. He has called for financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each for the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each for those injured.

In a separate incident a few days ago, three people out for a morning walk were hit by a speeding mini-cargo vehicle in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district. All three died in the accident, including a cousin of BJP MLA Punnulal Mohle.

14 killed in MP's Gwalior

Earlier on October 18, at least 14 people lost their lives, and more than 30 others were injured after a truck lost control and crushed devotees near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, said officials. The incident happened near the Sheetla Mata Temple around 1.30 am when a paddy-laden truck broke a police checkpoint after losing control and direction on a steep slope before crashing into the gate and outer wall of the temple.

Briefing the reporters about the incident, Gwalior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said a large gathering of people was present at the temple due to the Navratri season when the incident occurred. He pointed out that the slope was restricted for heavy vehicles.

(Report: Sikandar Khan)

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