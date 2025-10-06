Chhattisgarh tragedy: Three workers, including two women, injured in blast at coal mine in Manendragarh An explosion at SECL's Chirmiri open cast coal mine in Chhattisgarh injured three workers, while they were preparing for a blasting operation. The injured are stable and receiving treatment, while a probe has been launched to determine the cause, suspected to be a technical fault.

Raipur:

At least three workers, including two women, were injured in an explosion at an open cast coal mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), a central public sector undertaking, in Chhattisgarh’s Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (MCB) district on Monday. According to SECL's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sanish Chandra, the incident took place between 2 pm and 3 pm at the Chirmiri open cast coal mine when workers were preparing for a routine blasting operation.

As per initial reports, a team of seven to eight workers, including women, was engaged in laying explosives on the coal bed before detonation. "After laying the explosives, the blasting gang was returning to a safer place for detonation when the explosion suddenly occurred at the site," said Chandra over the phone. The sudden blast caused rock fragments to fly through the air and hit workers and vehicles operating in the coal mine area, he added. The injured workers were immediately rushed to SECL's regional hospital at Kurasia in Chirmiri.

Injured workers stable

"At least three workers sustained minor injuries and were admitted to SECL’s regional hospital at Kurasia town in Chirmiri," Chandra said, adding that they are out of danger and will be discharged soon. The PRO further said that prima facie, a technical error might have triggered the premature explosion, but the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

Probe underway

Authorities have launched an internal probe to determine whether the explosion resulted from faulty equipment, procedural lapses or human error. The site has been secured and operations temporarily halted as safety assessments are carried out. Manendragarh, where the incident occurred, is located nearly 300 kilometres from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. Officials said the company's safety department and district administration have been informed and necessary precautions are being reviewed to prevent such mishaps in future.

(With inputs from PTI)

