BJP sweeps civic elections in Chhattisgarh on all 10 seats; Chaiwala fielded from Raigarh also wins

Follow us on Image Source : X Chhattisgarh Municipal Election Result

After striking victories in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now emerged victorious in all 10 mayor posts in the Chhattisgarh civic elections. The elections to 173 urban bodies including 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats were held on February 11 and the result is announced today. BJP chief JP Nadda congratulated Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state BJP President Kiran Singh Deo and and Chhattisgarh BJP workers for the historic win.

Congress won chairperson's post in eight municipal councils

As per the results announced today, BJP won mayoral posts in all 10 municipal corporations, and chairperson's posts in 35 municipal councils and 81 nagar panchayats. While opposition party Congress won the chairperson's post in eight municipal councils and 22 nagar panchayats.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won chairperson's post in one municipal council. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won chairperson's post in one nagar panchayat. Independent candidates won chairperson's post in five municipal councils and ten nagar panchayats.

Chhattisgarh CM reacts to the historic victory

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated the winner and expressed gratitude towards party's historic victory. He took to X and said, "today's day will be written in golden letters in the history of Chhattisgarh in the field of politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party has achieved historic success in the urban body elections. This massive victory is the victory of the successful Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Modi's guarantee, the development work done by our government in thirteen months and the people's unwavering faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Heartfelt gratitude to the God-like people of the state for this historic victory."

JP Nadda congratulates

“This historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the people of the state on the public welfare and tribal-friendly schemes being implemented by the double-engine government under the guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji,” said Nadda in a poxt on X.

Chaiwala is now Raigarh's Mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Jeevardhan Chauhan, a tea seller, as its official candidate for the post of Mayor. He has won the election and is now mayor of Raigarh. Chauhan has been a member of the BJP since 1996 and has worked as a grassroots worker for three decades.