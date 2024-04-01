Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bastar Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Mahesh Kashyap to take on Congress’ Kawasi Lakhma

The Bastar constituency in Chhattisgarh is deemed crucial among the state’s 11 Lok Sabha seats, reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Presently represented by incumbent MP Deepak Baij of Congress, who secured victory on the party ticket in 2019, the upcoming elections present a contest between BJP’s Mahesh Kashyap and Congress’ Kawasi Lakhma. Scheduled for voting in the first phase on April 19, this constituency holds significant political sway.

Tribal heartland

Bastar, a district afflicted by Naxal influence, is predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, constituting nearly 70% of its population. These tribes continue to dwell amidst dense forests, known for their rich culture, art, festivals, and rustic lifestyle. The region, characterised by lush jungles and towering mountains, also boasts captivating waterfalls that enthrall tourists.

BJP’s dominance since 1998

Although traditionally considered a Congress stronghold since its inception in 1952, the Bastar seat witnessed a shift towards BJP dominance from 1998 to 2014, with BJP candidates emerging victorious in six consecutive Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Baliram Kashyap represented the constituency for four terms. However, BJP faced defeat in 2019, with Deepak Baij securing a win for Congress.

Electoral dynamics

Comprising eight assembly segments, including Konta, Bijapur, Dantewada, and Jagdalpur, Bastar boasts a significant electorate of 1,357,443 voters, with a substantial gender balance. The previous Lok Sabha elections witnessed a robust voter turnout of 70%.

2019 and 2014 election outcomes

In the 2019 elections, Deepak Baij of Congress defeated BJP’s Baiduram Kashyap by a significant margin, garnering over 38,000 votes. Similarly, in 2014, BJP’s Dinesh Kashyap emerged victorious, securing 3,85,829 votes, defeating Congress’ Deepak Karma by a substantial margin.

As the political landscape brims with anticipation, the Bastar constituency remains a focal point, reflecting the intricate dynamics of tribal representation and electoral shifts in the state.

Wealth profile of contesting candidates

Mahesh Kashyap of BJP, regarded as one of the major candidates, boasts assets worth Rs. 30.86 lakhs, whereas Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma is a millionaire with assets valued at Rs. 1.63 crores. Lakhma also holds cash worth Rs. 16.21 lakhs. In addition to this, Kashyap possesses immovable property valued at Rs. 17.50 lakhs, while Lakhma’s immovable assets are valued at Rs. 1.13 crores.

Details of BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap’s assets

Mahesh Kashyap, the BJP candidate, holds six bank accounts with a total balance of Rs. 3,725. He also owns a car valued at Rs. 70,000, a loader worth Rs. 5 lakhs, and a trolley valued at Rs. 42,000. In terms of jewellery, Kashyap possesses 57 grams of gold and 100 grams of silver, with a total value of Rs. 3.47 lakhs. Additionally, he owns 7.88 acres of immovable property valued at Rs. 17.50 lakhs.

Details of Congress candidate Kawasi Lakhma’s assets

Kawasi Lakhma, the Congress candidate, holds cash worth Rs. 16.21 lakhs and has Rs. 8.20 lakhs deposited across three bank accounts. He also owns a car valued at Rs. 4 lakhs and possesses 130 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver, with a total value of Rs. 4.85 lakhs. Lakhma’s immovable property spans 12.53 acres, valued at Rs. 1.13 lakhs, bringing his total assets to Rs. 1.63 crores.

